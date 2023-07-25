Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Aug 6, 2015

    Jeri Ryan to Guest Star on Arrow

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The news broke last week, but just in case you haven't heard it, Jeri Ryan is set to guest star in a fourth-season episode of Arrow. According to Access Hollywood, Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine will play Jessica Danforth, a friend of the Queen family. The Access Hollywood site reported that Danforth's political agenda will result in the unwanted attention of a dangerous antagonist.

