Published Aug 6, 2015
Jeri Ryan to Guest Star on Arrow
The news broke last week, but just in case you haven't heard it, Jeri Ryan is set to guest star in a fourth-season episode of Arrow. According to Access Hollywood, Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine will play Jessica Danforth, a friend of the Queen family. The Access Hollywood site reported that Danforth's political agenda will result in the unwanted attention of a dangerous antagonist.
