Jeri Ryan Plays Trek Catan On Web Series

Wil Wheaton's web series TableTop recently welcomed a very special guest: Jeri Ryan. The former Star Trek: Voyager star joins Wheaton, Ryan Wheaton son (who is Wil’s son) and Kari Wahlgren playing Star Trek Catan. There’s lot of laughing, mock threats and some good strategizing to be heard and seen over the course of the 30-minute video, which premiered last week.

Star Trek Catan is the latest game in the bestselling The Settlers of Catan family of board games. In it, players settle and develop worlds necessary for the expansion and survival of the Federation, and they use support cards featuring such popular Star Trek: The Original Series characters as Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Uhura to do so. TableTop, meanwhile, is in its second season on the YouTube Channel, Geek & Sundry, and is hosted and co-produced by Wheaton. Click HERE to purchase your own board to start playing along!