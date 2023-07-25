Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jul 24, 2013

    Jeri Ryan Plays Trek Catan On Web Series

    Jeri Ryan Plays Trek Catan On Web Series

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Wil Wheaton's web series TableTop recently welcomed a very special guest: Jeri Ryan. The former Star Trek: Voyager star joins Wheaton, Ryan Wheaton son (who is Wil’s son) and Kari Wahlgren playing Star Trek Catan. There’s lot of laughing, mock threats and some good strategizing to be heard and seen over the course of the 30-minute video, which premiered last week.

    Star Trek Catan is the latest game in the bestselling The Settlers of Catan family of board games. In it, players settle and develop worlds necessary for the expansion and survival of the Federation, and they use support cards featuring such popular Star Trek: The Original Series characters as Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Uhura to do so. TableTop, meanwhile, is in its second season on the YouTube Channel, Geek & Sundry, and is hosted and co-produced by Wheaton. Click HERE to purchase your own board to start playing along!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top