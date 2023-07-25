Remembering the Trek Letterzine, Interstat

Chief among these letterzines for fan interactivity was Interstat. Published and edited originally by fans Teri Meyer and Mary G. Buser, Interstat was named, despite the spelling difference of an extra “t,” for the reference to intersat radio in the animated episode “The Terratin Incident.” The first issue of Interstat was published November 1977, and with an initial cost of about 50 cents per issue. The letterzine would run an amazing 152 issues until 1991.

Interstat’s format mostly consisted of letters from fans sharing their thoughts and opinions. There were a few regular columns, including “It’s Not a Rumor Anymore,” by Kay Johnson, who would dispel myths about the production of the films, and “Book Barn,” by Cathy Strand, that kept fans in the know about Star Trek publications. The bulk of Interstat was letters, accompanied by the artwork of fan artists such as M.S. Murdock and Vel Jaeger. Some letters were written by familiar names, including Leslie Fish (a famous filksinger who wrote “Banned from Argo”), Susan Sackett (Gene Roddenberry’s assistant) and Bjo Trimble. The conversations generated by letters from a previous issue would be continued and answered in the next issues, much like how a discussion board works today. This allowed for some detailed and fervent debates. During its 14 years, Interstat would cause both controversy and commiseration. For example, many of the letters through the entire run of Interstat, and especially the earlier issues, were about whether fans had the right to rewrite established Star Trek characters in their own image. Debates included the nature of copyright law and respecting canon. The debate occurring in fandom as to the real nature of Kirk and Spock’s relationship, as symbolized by the letters from Interstat, became so fervent that Gene Roddenberry utilized Admiral Kirk’s footnotes in his excellent novelization to Star Trek: The Motion Picture to answer the question. Suffice it say that not all letters in Interstat practiced IDIC when disagreeing with fellow fans. For example, there was a string of letters through several issues beginning in 1978 about the behavior of some fans at an Atlanta convention. Reading the letters of the fans involved was much like experiencing a soap opera.