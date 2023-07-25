Jefferies Tubes #6: A Look At Trek Audionovels

While the last official audio drama was the adaptation of the 2009 film novelization, fans have expressed their creativity and love of Trek by creating their own unofficial Internet radio dramas and podcasts, an interesting marriage of an old idea with a newer technology. As fans of the audiobooks, we hope that Star Trek Into Darkness will return Zachary Quinto to the recording booth to continue the tradition started by George Takei and Leonard Nimoy back in 1986. Or, would it really be continuing a tradition that goes back all the way to the 1940s?

______________________________

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They are currently researching all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to share some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans next year when the research is complete. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.