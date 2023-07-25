Jefferies Tubes #3: Radio Trek

From 1990 to 1998, the syndicated Talk Trek and Beyond was a weekly convention on the air, hosted by creators Joyce Mason and Evelyn de Biase. A labor of love, the program was featured on the Cable Radio Network, which had an audience of more than two million listeners. The program allowed fans to call in and chat about anything having to do with Star Trek, and eventually the show featured many Star Trek actors and creative artists. Dave Rossi, a fan who would eventually become an associate producer on Star Trek: Enterprise and a producer of the Star Trek Remastered project, was a frequent in-studio contributor to the program. Talk Trek and Beyond was important because it gave fans a chance to directly interact with those who created the show, and before Internet discussion boards, it was a chance for those who made Star Trek to learn what fans were thinking. Indeed, in many ways, Talk Trek was the precursor and inspiration for many of today’s excellent fan-produced podcasts.

From 1987's premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation to the last episode of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2005, radio commercials would help promote the weekly adventures of the crews of the Enterprise D, DS9, Voyager and the NX-01. These commercials featured narration and scenes from an upcoming episode, provided a general idea of the plot, and alerted fans when those new episodes would premiere in their respective market. The relationship between radio and Star Trek is actually quite natural. The format of Star Trek itself is like an old-time radio program: with narration by the Captain's Log and descriptive dialogue. For fun, one day try listening and not watching your favorite Star Trek episode, especially from The Original Series. Despite the lack of images, the episode will probably still be enjoyable because of the amount and quality of dialogue, the amazing sound effects and the talented actors, many of whom, like James Doohan and William Shatner, had extensive careers in radio at the start of their careers.