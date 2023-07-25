Jean-Luc Picard Was the Father Figure I Needed

As Star Trek: Picard rapidly approaches, I find myself giddy with anticipation for a show that seemed like a pipe dream just over a year ago. I’ve also been reflecting on the profound effect Jean-Luc Picard has had on my life. The captain of the Enterprise-D was more than just a hero to me; he was a formative role model, and often even a parental stand-in.

I grew up in Yorktown, Virginia, home to one of the most important battles of the Revolutionary War, and very little else. I’m the son of a loving, faithful mother and an erratic, distant father. My father had serious substance abuse issues before I was born, which continued into my early years of life. Even after he got clean, my hard partying, sports loving father was never quite sure what to do with his thoughtful, nerdy son.

One day when I was five, my father decided he was going to teach me how to ride a bike. My parents were in the midst of a messy divorce, and my father had just exited rehab. He decided teaching me how to ride a bike was a sufficiently fatherly activity for the both of us, and off we went to a nearby playground. I had no experience on bicycles, and after I fell onto the parking lot pavement the second time, my father decided it was too hard and took me home in tears.

My wonderful, overworked mother — she was often working three different jobs to provide for me and my younger sister — parked me in front of the TV, still sniffling from my bike riding embarrassment. “I think you’ll like this show,” she said, not realizing she was about to change my life.

The show was Star Trek: The Next Generation. My five-year old brain lit up like a Christmas tree at all the science fiction gifts laid out before me. My mind raced with questions: “Who was the guy with the gold skin and yellow eyes? What was the deal with the guy with the forehead ridges? Where can I get one of those cool VISORS?”