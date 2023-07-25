Published Feb 20, 2017
Jaylah, Sinestro & Mirror Picard Set for May
Jaylah, Sinestro & Mirror Picard Set for May
There's still plenty of snow on the ground all over the U.S. right now, but IDW Publishing is thinking warm spring thoughts, as they've just announced their Star Trek comic book titles for May. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details about those books, as well as exclusive First Looks at their covers.
First up is Star Trek: Boldly Go #8, written by Mike Johnson, with art by Megan Levens and a cover by George Caltsoudas. In the finale of the epic storyline, it's up to Kirk, Spock and the Academy cadets, including their newest member, Jaylah, to solve the murder of the Romulan ambassador before the Babel peace conference ends in disaster and a new course is set for galactic war. Boldly Go #8 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the hunt for a Subscription Variant with a Vincenzo Federici cover; and a Funko Art Variant with a Tim Gilardi cover; and a Variant cover by Cryssy Cheung.
Next, there's Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol 2 #6 (of 6), written by Mike Johnson, with Angel Hernandez doing double duty on the art and cover. The conclusion to the blockbuster event of 2017 answers the question... Will it be a new dawn for the Green Lantern Corps in the Star Trek universe... or will Sinestro and Khan succeed in conquering the new timeline for themselves? Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol 2 #6 (of 6) will span 32 pages and cost $3.99. The Subscription Variant features a George Caltsoudas cover, while the Variant cover is by Elizabeth Beals.
Simon Roy and Cavan Scott wrote Star Trek: Waypoint #5 (of 6), which features art by Simon Roy and Josh Hood, as well as a cover by Roy. Star Trek: Waypoint continues its celebration of Star Trek with two new tales. Roy (Prophet) takes on the Prime Directive in an Original Series story, while writer Cavan Scott (Dr. Who, Sherlock Holmes) and artist Josh Hood (Star Trek: Deviations, We Can Never Go Home) focus on Doctor Bashir in a thought-provoking Deep Space Nine tale. Star Trek: Waypoint #5 (of 6) will play out across 32 pages and be priced at $3.99. The Subscription Cover is by Tony Shasteen.
And, last but not least, on the way is Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken #1 (of 6), written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with J.K. Woodward handling the art and cover. In it, Captain Jean-Luc Picard will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Empire's newest warship, the ISS Enterprise, be it lies, deception... or murder. With enemies and allies around every corner, Picard's quest to help the Enterprise and restore the Empire to glory will not be an easy one. Good thing he has a crew on board who will also stop at nothing to ensure total victory — at any cost. This title will be 32 pages long and cost $3.99. George Caltsoudas has rendered the cover for the Subscription Variant, while other Variant covers are by Joe Corroney and Adam Rosenlund.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.