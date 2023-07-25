Jaylah, Sinestro & Mirror Picard Set for May

And, last but not least, on the way is Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken #1 (of 6), written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with J.K. Woodward handling the art and cover. In it, Captain Jean-Luc Picard will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Empire's newest warship, the ISS Enterprise, be it lies, deception... or murder. With enemies and allies around every corner, Picard's quest to help the Enterprise and restore the Empire to glory will not be an easy one. Good thing he has a crew on board who will also stop at nothing to ensure total victory — at any cost. This title will be 32 pages long and cost $3.99. George Caltsoudas has rendered the cover for the Subscription Variant, while other Variant covers are by Joe Corroney and Adam Rosenlund.

