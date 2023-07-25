Jaylah, Romulans, Green Lantern Corps & More in IDW's April Adventures

Writer Mike Johnson and new artist Megan Levens, along with cover artist George Caltsoudas, are the team behind Star Trek: Boldly Go #7, which will kick off the "Murder at Babel" three-parter. As the Federation and Romulans convene in the wake of the Borg attack, the precarious peace is threatened by the murder of a key diplomat... and a Starfleet cadet is the prime suspect. The all-new adventure guest stars Jaylah from Star Trek Beyond and the cast from the hit Starfleet Academy comic-book series.

Star Trek: Boldly Go #7 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a Subscription Variant featuring a cover by Gerry Brown. Another variant cover will be by Cryssy Cheung!