Jason Isaacs Talks Discovery, Genre Roles & More

What interests you most about him?

That aspect, the fact that I wasn't playing the same color over and over again, that there were hidden depths to this man, that he was going to react in surprising ways in different situations, that he had maybe other agendas at certain points with people that were... that they knew about themselves or they didn't know about themselves. He's in denial about certain things. That he was recognizably human, and that it was a story born out of our times to tell of our times, these very troubling, dark times we live in, divisive times we live in. And that it wasn't trying to retread anything. I didn't feel like I was filling the gap between adverts. I felt like it was something that would hold your interest round a camp fire.

Star Trek is a big franchise, really beloved. You recently said you don't mind outraging hardcore fans, which outraged hardcore fans. Do you feel pressure about being in a show like this?

Well, first of all, the word franchise means a thing that sells burgers or sells action figures or lunch boxes. I'm the storyteller. So, I don't think about anything else, but I think about telling stories. And what I actually said, it was a slight misquote, which is a shame, because I do like the controversy, but actually it was a misquote... What I said, I'm hoping we're telling stories that will attract a whole new generation of people who are facing a whole new generation of difficulties, and I wasn't or don't particularly care about attracting the diehard fans, because they're going to watch anyways, because that is the definition of a diehard fan (laughs). They'll be watching.

And most people, it was a huge outpouring of support for saying that, but a couple of voices -- because people like to draw attention -- there's always someone who wants to put their hand up in a crowd and say something stupid. And, a couple people poured out hatred and vitriol at me. "If you don't care about us, you can go f--k yourself." But, actually, even that stuff is just a sign to me of how much people care and how much people love this show. And most of the series that came, at their time, had their detractors. They're now much-beloved parts of canon. And I've no doubt this will be, too.

But what people will discover when they watch the show, if they watch the show, is it's been made by Trekkies. You don't get any more deep-core Trekkie than Akiva (Goldsman), who is the executive producer of this, who was at the very first Star Trek convention. And so, there's people obsessed with canon in the writer's room. So, all I meant was that I don't think about any of that stuff, because I couldn't go to work if I felt like the ghost of Bill Shatner and Patrick Stewart were breathing down my costume (laughter), and that there were 20 million people watching to see whether I cross my legs or press the left button or the right button. So, I try and forget about all of that stuff. I even try and forget what the people in Los Angeles were thinking when they wrote it, and I just try to tell the story in the moment. That's all.