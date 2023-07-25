Jason Isaacs Beaming Down to Destination Star Trek

Captain Lorca -- or make that Jason Isaacs -- will be beaming down to Destination Star Trek Germany next year. The Star Trek: Discovery star is the latest addition to a guest list that already includes such event attendees as William Shatner, Mary Chieffo, Kenneth Mitchell, Walter Koenig, Nana Visitor and Terry Farrell.

Destination Star Trek Germany will take place April 27-29, 2018, at The Messe Westfallenhallen in Dortmund, Tickets are available at www.destinationstartrekgermany.com.

Along with autographs, photos and panels, fans attending will be able to take command of the bridge on the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 and NCC-1701-D, plus see props and costumes in the Destination Star Trek Museum.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Destination Star Trek guests and programming.