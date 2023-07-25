Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 9, 2013

    January TOS Art Prints Available As Tee Shirts

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The TOS Art Prints for January – “Mirror, Mirror,” “The Savage Curtain,” “The Tholian Web” and “Miri” -- are out as you read this. And regular StarTrek.com readers and fans of the prints know what that means: the prints, by artist Juan Ortiz, are available in tee-shirt form right now from Mighty Fine. The tee-shirts will cost $25 each.

    Click HERE to purchase the tee-shirts. And please tell us: which design do you like best?

