Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 14, 2013

    January TOS Art Print Shot Glasses For Pre-order

    January TOS Art Print Shot Glasses For Pre-order

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    You’ve seen the January 2013 TOSRetro Art Prints by Juan Ortiz. We’ve told you about the Mighty Fine tee shirts available based on the four prints, for “Miri,” “The Tholian Web,” Mirror Mirror” and “The Savage Curtain.” And now it’s time to toast anything and everything… with shot glasses emblazoned with the January quartet of TOS Art Print designs. The glasses will be available available in April as a set of four from Bif Bang Pow, priced at $14.99 for the set.



    HERE


    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top