January TOS Art Print Shot Glasses For Pre-order

You’ve seen the January 2013 TOSRetro Art Prints by Juan Ortiz. We’ve told you about the Mighty Fine tee shirts available based on the four prints, for “Miri,” “The Tholian Web,” Mirror Mirror” and “The Savage Curtain.” And now it’s time to toast anything and everything… with shot glasses emblazoned with the January quartet of TOS Art Print designs. The glasses will be available available in April as a set of four from Bif Bang Pow, priced at $14.99 for the set.