Janeway's Evolution

Fans of Captain Janeway, rejoice. In Star Trek Timelines, you’ll have three versions of her to collect and level-up. And today, in a new video conversation, lead game designer Tim Crosby and production intern Rachel Ansell chat about Janeway in Timelines, including how each Janeway has been inspired by a memorable episode or appearance, and how each one will come with its own unique skills and specialties.

Coming to iOS, Android and the Web, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from TOS, TNG, DS9, VOY and ENT. Gather your favorite Star Trek heroes and villains to build your ideal crew, explore the galaxy, and captain your own destiny. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter.