Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 8, 2015

    Janeway's Evolution

    Janeway's Evolution

    By Tim Crosby and Rachel Ansell

    Fans of Captain Janeway, rejoice. In Star Trek Timelines, you’ll have three versions of her to collect and level-up. And today, in a new video conversation, lead game designer Tim Crosby and production intern Rachel Ansell chat about Janeway in Timelines, including how each Janeway has been inspired by a memorable episode or appearance, and how each one will come with its own unique skills and specialties.

    Coming to iOS, Android and the Web, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from TOS, TNG, DS9, VOY and ENT. Gather your favorite Star Trek heroes and villains to build your ideal crew, explore the galaxy, and captain your own destiny. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top