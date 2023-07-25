James Bama's Trek

Above: An assortment of Bama’s art, including one of his western paintings and a few that were used on (and in) books, magazines and model boxes.

Realism

As can be seen in his work, Bama pursued realism as an artistic style, which, as that term implies, involves depicting objects as accurately as possible. Historically, the realism movement in the visual arts started in France after the 1848 Revolution, and it was picked up in the United States and elsewhere shortly thereafter. As an artistic style, it blossomed globally at the beginning of the 20th century.

In order for an artist to be an effective realist, they must possess a keen eye and the ability to accurately reproduce the details of the object they’re looking at. The ideal situation for the artist, of course, is to reproduce the object in real time, but that’s not strictly required. In Bama’s case, where many of his subjects didn’t exist, he often used models, or photographs, to represent what he would paint. For example, his version of Doc Savage was based on male model Steve Holland. And, as a notable TOS coincidence, one of his frequently used female models was Andrea Dromm, Yeoman Smith from “Where No Man Has Gone Before.”

The Star Trek Art

Not long after TOS was picked up as a series, NBC commissioned Bama to paint a piece of promo art. One of NBC’s initial concepts was for the art to be reproduced as a poster that they could sell to the general public for $1. Their ad campaign was to be similar to the one used for their other shows, such as I Spy, Bonanza (for which Bama also did the promotional illustration), The Man From U.N.C.L.E and Get Smart. However, for whatever reason, NBC did not do this with the TOS poster, but instead provided it to select advertisers and individuals. Also, in addition to Bama’s art being used on the poster, it also found duty in NBC’s other promo and ad materials, including print ads and television commercials.