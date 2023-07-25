Jack The Ripper... And Trek's Mr. Hengist, John Fiedler

And, of course, Kirk, Spock, Bones and Scotty knew Jack—or rather, his undying spirit—in The Original Series episode "Wolf in the Fold." Robert Bloch, author of Psycho, scripted that haunting episode, combining a love of SF and his lifelong interest in the Victorian murderer (also on display in Bloch’s much-anthologized short story "Yours Truly, Jack the Ripper" and a later novel, Night of the Ripper). In that 1967 Trek episode, Scotty is accused of bloody murder—Redrum! Redrum!—but (SPOILER ALERT!) he’s not guilty. There are other suspects and red herrings; among them, Hengist portrayed by John Fiedler, Jimmy Doohan’s real-life roommate when both were young actors.

You know Fiedler, don’t you? Essentially, he was typecast, mostly playing two kinds of characters. One was the nervous, mild-mannered guy (Mr. Peterson on The Bob Newhart Show, a juror in 1957’s 12 Angry Men, a That Touch of Mink newlywed). The other? Another species of nebbish, but one whose meek image masked a hardened core of steel (like Lawyer Daggett in 1968’s True Grit, the store exec who bedeviled Santa Claus Art Carney in The Twilight Zone’s "Night of the Meek" or Gordy the Ghoul on Kolchak: The Night Stalker). He was also the longtime voice of Piglet in Disney’s Winnie the Pooh cartoons. Film historian Tom Weaver interviewed Fiedler about those roles (Starlog Yearbook #16, "The Mouse That Roared"). And I saw Fiedler (who died in 2005) on Broadway, playing a cop in a farce for Tony Randall’s short-lived National Actors Theatre.

I had briefly met Fiedler at a previous Trek convention in Pennsylvania. Now, we were in Virginia and I barely fraternized with fellow guests. That’s because I had the busiest social calendar possible—other than on-stage presentations, I spent my time each weekend I attended that twice-annual con with local pals. Usually, I lunched on Saturday with Inge Heyer (who provided advice for the German edition of Starlog, which, without knowing the language, I edited; these days she’s also a Guest Blogger here on StarTrek.com). Other meals were devoted to an ex-girlfriend, two college fraternity brothers and a Starlog cartoonist. Nonetheless, I would share some real red face time with Fiedler.

Came Sunday and it was time to go home. Normally, I would just be dropped off at the last subway station on one of the Washington, D.C. Metro lines, travel in from there to Union Station where I would catch my very favorite mode of travel, Amtrak’s Metroliner (which did the D.C. to NYC run in three delightful hours, while I sat at a table in the train’s Snack Bar Car editing Starlog stories, eating and watching scenery pass by). However, "Curly" (as we’ll call him), a staffer I knew from past cons, was chauffeuring Fiedler to an area airport. Curly would be happy to take me directly to Union Station on the same trek. In fact, since my train left earlier, I would be dropped off first.

Off we went in a black SUV, Fiedler in the back seat, me riding shotgun. And despite being a local, Curly proceeded to get lost in the labyrinthine suburban roads surrounding D.C. Just strangers here ourselves, neither Fiedler nor I knew the way. But I did know one thing: Fiedler, this aged actor noted for portraying the meekest of milquetoasts, was getting angry—and then angrier—at our being lost, both the very concept and the fact it was endangering his trip home.

I could see him, via the rear view mirror of my exaggerated memory, silently steaming, turning red, redder, a study in scarlet in the rear seat. Curly kept apologizing but kept driving, seemingly getting further lost.

For a while, as I remember, I thought Fiedler would blow up, but he kept his temper in check. I tried to take the edge off matters by disingenuously asking him about the differences between Trek cons and the Disneyana fan events where Fiedler autographed pictures of Piglet. I recall volunteering to take a later train and suggested we do the airport first instead, but that scenario was shot down. "We’re almost there!" Curly promised.

Finally, we ended up at Union Station. I grabbed my bag, scrambled out and said farewell to Curly and the grim John Fiedler, still simmering on high, in the back seat. I fled to the NYC-bound Metroliner. What happened next? Did Fiedler make his plane? Did Curly get lost again? Or was bloody murder done? Redjac! Redjac!