J.K. Woodward Peers Into Mirror Broken

How big a fan were you of the Mirror episodes of TOS, DS9 and ENT?

I was a huge fan of the Mirror Universe right from the beginning. I remember as a kid seeing “Mirror, Mirror” and just falling in love with the aesthetic. Spock with a goatee, a sleeveless captain, daggers in their flowing sashes; all of it fascinated me. When I saw DS9's “Crossover” episode I was blown away. The Mirror Universe was back. I never thought I'd see it again since TNG had chosen not to visit it. But not only was the Mirror Universe back, but it directly connected with TOS. Kirk and Spock were actually talked about on DS9.

What was your reaction when IDW broached the subject of a Mirror arc in the TNG universe?

I was thrilled but not surprised. The whole thing started with CBS. I was working with John Van Citters on the Mirror Universe product style guide. I was designing and illustrating the look of the characters and ships in TNG's Mirror Universe. As I was creating the look of the characters, I was developing back stories in my head, mostly to entertain myself, but also to help generate visual ideas. I was telling John these stories and he and I started talking about a possible comic set in this world. We agreed that the Tiptons would be perfect to write it.