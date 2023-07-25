J.K. Woodward on Klingons and Trek Art

StarTrek.com caught up with Woodward during a gallery showing of all 50 pieces in the collection, and actually chatted with him right in front of his contribution. Here's what he had to say about his long Trek affiliation and about "Klingons":

You've done a LOT of Star Trek work. How far back do you and Star Trek go back?

I've loved Star Trek since childhood. When I was growing up we were watching The Original Series in syndication, and there weren’t 300 channels back then, so unless you had money to go to the movies, all I had was Star Trek. I remember Star Wars came out and I was the one kid who didn’t see the movie. But I had Trek, so I think it kind of got cemented there. And instead of it kind of fading out as I grew up, my love for it just kind of grew with Next Generation coming out, and then TNG movies coming out, and it just kind of fed more and more into it, and it just never went away.

What do you love about it?

Probably, and it’s a cliché answer, the hopeful message was always something I liked. I grew up in a diverse neighborhood when I was a kid, and I also liked that there were other people represented on a show that you don’t often get to see. One of my problems when I first went to see Star Wars... I was like, "Where’s the black people?" But it’s not only that; it was a very U.N. feeling on that Enterprise bridge. You had the Russian guy, you had the Scottish guy, you had all sorts of cultures. And they didn’t shy away from it, either, even though they were part of the same Federation. We looked at everybody’s differences, we explored their cultures, and they’re all from the same planet, but all very different.