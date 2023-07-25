Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 20, 2016

    It's Your Move in Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk

    It's Your Move in Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you love Star Trek and also love the classic strategy board game Risk, then you're very much in luck. Available now from USAopoly, Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk posits that Q has assembled together Captains Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer in order to determine which of them would make the best Starfleet captain. Players get in on the action by assuming the role of a captain, recruiting an away team, commanding your ships and completing quests in an epic journey across the galaxy.

    Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk is available in stores and can also be purchased from the Star Trek Shop. It's priced at $49.95.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top