It's Your Move in Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk

If you love Star Trek and also love the classic strategy board game Risk, then you're very much in luck. Available now from USAopoly, Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk posits that Q has assembled together Captains Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer in order to determine which of them would make the best Starfleet captain. Players get in on the action by assuming the role of a captain, recruiting an away team, commanding your ships and completing quests in an epic journey across the galaxy.

Star Trek 50th Anniversary Risk is available in stores and can also be purchased from the Star Trek Shop. It's priced at $49.95.