It's Gorn Day Again -- Meet the Rusher and Brute

The Brute is one of the fiercest, most dangerous Gorn in close quarters. Big and heavily armored, Brutes aren't evolved enough to use weapons, resorting to their natural weapons of claws and charging attacks to devastate their enemies. Brutes charge through cover, destroying it and sending anyone behind that cover flying backward. The Brute has a large amount of hit points and is most heavily armored in the front. A Brute by himself is tough. Two Brutes are a challenge. Brutes in combination with other enemies represent climatic battles that will be among the most difficult in the game.