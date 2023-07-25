Published Mar 11, 2013
It's Gorn Day Again -- Meet the Rusher and Brute
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Borg and Klingons, it’s time to meet this week’s Gorns of the day, courtesy of the developers of the upcoming STAR TREK: The Video Game. Today, we’re thrilled – or terrified, rather – to introduce you to the Rusher and Brute.Rusher
The Gorn Rusher is the least evolved of the “intelligent” Gorn. They don't use weapons and move on all fours, making them very fast and agile. Rushers charge directly at enemies, leaping into the air and dragging them to the ground to bite and claw them to death. Gorn Rushers are weak and can't withstand much damage before being killed. Brute
The Brute is one of the fiercest, most dangerous Gorn in close quarters. Big and heavily armored, Brutes aren't evolved enough to use weapons, resorting to their natural weapons of claws and charging attacks to devastate their enemies. Brutes charge through cover, destroying it and sending anyone behind that cover flying backward. The Brute has a large amount of hit points and is most heavily armored in the front. A Brute by himself is tough. Two Brutes are a challenge. Brutes in combination with other enemies represent climatic battles that will be among the most difficult in the game.