It’s First Contact Day and Your Star Trek Reading Adventure Is Just Beginning

Discovering previously unknown alien species continues to serve as Star Trek’s basic mission statement, dating back to the opening moments of The Original Series’ very first episode in September 1966. While that inaugural adventure of Captain James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock, and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise demonstrated such contact isn’t always pleasant, many other episodes illustrate how befriending peaceful civilizations from other worlds remains the primary goal. Loftier still is Star Trek’s hope that interactions with such a diverse range of peoples might teach us something new about ourselves.

Over the course of more than 50 years and hundreds of hours of television episodes and feature films, viewers continue to watch the crews of the different Star Trek series traveling to distant worlds and meeting the beings who call them home. In 1996, 30 years after that very first episode, fans got to see how Earth became the host for such a visit. Star Trek: First Contact showed us humanity at perhaps its lowest point following years of devastating war in the mid-21st century, only to receive an uplifting visit by travelers from the stars. The Vulcans who greet Zefram Cochrane in Bozeman, Montana, bring with them the promise of a brighter future we see come to pass in the decades and centuries ahead.

As a prequel Star Trek: Enterprise built on this promise. Following that historic meeting and after decades of work and dreams, Earth’s first truly interstellar spacecraft, Enterprise NX-01, allowed humanity to travel to distant stars not in years but in months if not weeks or even days. As Admiral Maxwell Forrest states in “Broken Bow,” Enterprise’s first episode, “For nearly a century, we’ve waded ankle-deep in the ocean of space. Now, it’s finally time to swim.” NX-01 along with Captain Jonathan Archer and his crew provide humanity the opportunity to make all manner of new friends…along with a few enemies.

Closer to home, the series also depicts how humanity’s relationship with its first interstellar friends, the Vulcans, had its share of difficulties. Divergent opinions, goals, and attitudes are shown to be a constant source of tension in the decades following First Contact. Ultimately, both sides accept there’s strength in their diversity, with much to learn and appreciate from one another. It’s this very philosophy which inspired Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, who once stated, “Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day that it begins not just to tolerate, but take a special delight in differences in ideas and differences in life forms.”

Thanks to Star Trek: First Contact, we know the official date of that pivotal meeting between humans and Vulcans occurred — or will occur — on Thursday, April 5th, 2063. The date has become one of celebration for Star Trek fans each year as something akin to a real-world “historical event.” Perhaps it’s also one in which we pause for a moment to reflect upon Star Trek and Gene Roddenberry’s central tenet of celebrating diversity.

Now, since I’m a writer by trade, this is the part where I point you toward some memorable “first contact tales” to be found within the pages of just some of the many Star Trek novels published over the years. Along with the episodes and films themselves, such stories share a history nearly as long as the franchise itself. We’ll start with a couple of easy ones: