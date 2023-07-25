Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Oct 17, 2015

    It's Enterprise vs. Enterprise in IDW's New Mirror Comic

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek #50 - Five Year Mission, a special anniversary issue that kicks off an epic three-part miniseries. Written by Mike Johnson and featuring art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, the story -- for the first time -- pits the crew of the current movie franchise with their evil Mirror counterparts. So it's Enterprise vs. Enterprise and the Federation against the Terran Empire, with the fates of two universes hanging in the balance.

    Star Trek #50 -- Five Year Mission
    Star Trek
    Star Trek

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

