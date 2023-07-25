It's Enterprise vs. Enterprise in IDW's New Mirror Comic

IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek #50 - Five Year Mission, a special anniversary issue that kicks off an epic three-part miniseries. Written by Mike Johnson and featuring art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, the story -- for the first time -- pits the crew of the current movie franchise with their evil Mirror counterparts. So it's Enterprise vs. Enterprise and the Federation against the Terran Empire, with the fates of two universes hanging in the balance.