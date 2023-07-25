Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 10, 2014

    It's Enterprise vs. Enterprise in "I, Enterprise"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing, on Wednesday, will release Star Trek #31, "I, Enterprise," which kicks off a two-part adventure set within the continuity of the current Star Trek films. Written by Mike Johnson, Star Trek #31 pits Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise against a threat the likes of which they've never faced: their own ship. Once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darknessco-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #31 features art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Gerry Gastonny.

    Star Trek #31: "I, Enterprise" will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

