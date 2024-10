It's Captains vs. I.S.S. Charon Survivors

The ion storm that pulled Tilly and the I.S.S. Discovery to our universe also pulled through the wreckage of the I.S.S. Charon, Empress Georgiou’s flagship. And with it, the surviving members of her crew. These Mirror Universe invaders will stop at nothing to finish what Tilly started, and gain a powerful weapon they can use to hold the universe hostage. It’s up to you to stop them, Captain. The Featured Task Force Operation, “Pahvo Dissension,” is live right now on the PC version of Star Trek Online.

The planet needs you. Will you answer the call?

