Published Feb 22, 2019
It's Captains vs. I.S.S. Charon Survivors
Star Trek Online brings you back to Pahvo for an all-new adventure pitting Captains against the survivors of the I.S.S. Charon
The planet Pahvo was one of the most interesting and mysterious parts ofStar Trek: Discovery, season one. Now, Star Trek Online is bringing you back to the planet to fend off an invasion from another universe. In our previous Mirror of Discovery update, Captain Sylvia Tilly -- the Mirror Universe counterpart to our Ensign Tilly -- attempted to take over and control Pahvo using Agonizer technology. She managed to turn the planet’s Beacon into a weapon capable of targeting planets and ships thousands of light years away. And although Captain “Killy” was stopped, the threat to Pahvo from the Mirror Universe isn’t over.
The ion storm that pulled Tilly and the I.S.S. Discovery to our universe also pulled through the wreckage of the I.S.S. Charon, Empress Georgiou’s flagship. And with it, the surviving members of her crew. These Mirror Universe invaders will stop at nothing to finish what Tilly started, and gain a powerful weapon they can use to hold the universe hostage. It’s up to you to stop them, Captain. The Featured Task Force Operation, “Pahvo Dissension,” is live right now on the PC version of Star Trek Online.
The planet needs you. Will you answer the call?
