Italian Star Trek Magazine: Holographic Love

Today's piece is a feature by Franca Scapellato that explores the idea of holographic love on Star Trek: Voyager. The story below had been translated from Italian into English by the magazine's editors, and we've lightly edited it further with an eye toward retaining its original tone and rhythm.

What makes unique a promising science fiction series is the presence of an alien point of view. Let’s think about Spock, without whom the original series of Star Trek would not have been the same, or the comic character played masterfully by Robin Williams in Mork and Mindy, or John Crichton in Farscape, solitary hero capable to make “alien” – with respect to the reality around him – the “human being” himself. In Star Trek: Voyager there are, for what I’m concerned, at least two alien points of view: Seven of Nine and the Emergency Medical Holographic program (EMH). Both have a characteristic approach toward humanity: Seven is prudent, we may say that she is afraid (if we are not talking about a Borg) of the authentic meaning of what represents, for her personality as former drone, the fact to be a human female; the EMH, instead, explores without any reserve its own limits in order to overcome them and boldly go where no hologram has gone before. But what is the limit that no hologram can overcome? What is, just to use a typical Trek line, the last frontier? The answer that has popped in my mind has been love. A hologram cannot love.A hologram, in fact, is not better than a photonic projection generated by a computer, in a way, it is the esthetic display of a computer, it is the manner in which a computer mange to interface with the human beings, or more precisely to organic beings. For what we know today, it is impossible that a computer can have feelings, and therefore it is impossible that a hologram can feel anything.