It Was A Super Bowl Into Darkness, Literally

In all seriousness, though, Star Trek’s presence throughout the night was unmistakable. First, there was the brand-new Star Trek Into Darkness spot, which featured tantalizing dialogue between Kirk and Harrison. “I am better,” Harrison says, prompting Kirk to question, “At what?” Harrison replies, “Everything.” Further, fans using the just-launched Star Trek Into Darkness app could snap up tickets to see the Star Trek Into Darkness on Wednesday, May 15th at 8:00 p.m., two days before the movie's scheduled release, and also could use the app to access an exclusive extended version of the Super Bowl spot.

But the Star Trek factor didn’t stop there. A Budweiser spot featured Stevie Wonder and a slinky Zoe Saldana, the latter of whom helps alter the mojo of a “lucky” chair.

Then there was “Steer the Script,” a spot promoting the Lincoln MKZ, which was created with the help of Jimmy Fallon and people who Tweeted in ideas about a couple in the MKZ and what they come across as they drive in it. Among the things they cross? A sci-fi movie shoot, with Wil Wheaton snapping a clapperboard (at the 56-second mark).

