It REALLY Is Shatner's World...

The very next day, May 25, Shatner will appear as a guest presenter on the BBC One topical news-quiz program I Got News For You, joining fellow guest panelists Andy Hamilton and Charlie Brooker. “English sense of humor is different from American sense of humor,” Shatner said in a statement released by BBC One. “Luckily, I’m Canadian.”

Later this summer, Shatner will reunite with EPIX, which aired his documentary The Captains, for William Shatner’s Get a Life! Based on Shatner’s infamous book of the same name, Get a Life, according to EPIX, “examines the mystery, longevity and the cultural phenomena of Star Trek and its long-obsessed fans known as Trekkers,” ultimately delivering “a fun and touching side of the fanfare surrounding Star Trek.” In the process, Shatner “further embraces his role as Captain James T. Kirk and his own impact.” William Shatner’s Get a Life! will premiere in July.

And, coming full circle – for now, at least – Shatner will be back with more Shatner’s World. While he’s not yet updated his official site or the Shatner’s World site with a full slate of venues and dates, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center just announced that Shatner will perform his one-man hit there on Sunday, February 10, 2013. In perhaps the understatement of the year, David Rodriguez, NJPAC’s vice president and executive producer said, “A program that has Yo-Yo Ma, George Clinton and William Shatner truly has something for everyone."