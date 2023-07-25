Isaacs Wows at STLV

“I understand Lorca,” he explained. “I try never to take a part that’s a villain – in quotes, with a capital V. They’re always people who think they’re doing the right thing. And the worst people in history thought they were doing the right thing. If I can justify what the character is doing, then I think I can play it in a way that we recognize. We all think we’re doing the right thing, every single day.”

“There are no pockets in space,” he observed of Discovery’s tight uniforms. “What am I supposed to do with my hands?!”