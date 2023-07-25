Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 15, 2015

    Is It The Holidays Already? IDW's Trek Titles for December

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Sure, it's a little early. Heck, the pumpkins aren't even out yet at the local supermarket for Halloween. But IDW Publishing just shared with us their Star Trek comic books for December and now we're sharing them with you in an exclusive First Look. Here goes...Star Trek #52—Five-Year Mission, written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, will mark the explosive conclusion to the Mirror Universe epic, as Kirk and Spock from the new movies face off against their evil doppelgangers with the fate of two realities at stake. Who will live, who will die, and what role will the Mirror Universe Khan play in the endgame? Find out in #52, which will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Oh, and be on the lookout for an Archie Anniversary Variant featuring a Dan Parent cover.

    Star Trek

