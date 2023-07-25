Is Holodeck-like Gaming Tech In Our Future?

How many science/technology news stories over the years, especially lately, have started with something along of “Star Trek Tech Coming to Life…” or “Beam Us Up, Scotty, Engineers Create Trek-Like (fill in the blank)”? Well, according to www.computerandvideogames.com, here’s another one to add to the list: Microsoft has reportedly patented a groundbreaking display technology – dubbed “environmental display” – that will project a 3D, 360-degree view of games across the entire space of a player’s room.The key element is a 3D depth camera that emits infrared patterns and registers where a player is blocking the signal, enabling the device to track a player’s position in the room. Think of it as Kinect taken to the next level. According to the patent, the environmental display would work in concert with Microsoft’s rumored Kinect Glasses (active shutter glasses).A game of Parrises Squares, anyone?