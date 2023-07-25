Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published May 16, 2012

    Iron Gut Introduces "Gorn Vs. Kirk" Giclee

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and Star Trek fans everywhere, welcome to The Main Event. In this corner, standing tall, scaly and ready to impale, we present the Gorn. And, in this corner, equally determined and with rock in hands, stands Captain James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise. They are ready to rumble in “Gorn versus Kirk,” the latest addition to Iron Gut Publishing’s collection of Star Trek fine art.

    Available now, “Gorn versus Kirk” is a limited-edition giclee by British artist Dave Merrell, a master of the modern retro-futurism style. Created on 100-percent cotton 310gsm textured fine-art paper, the unframed piece measures 13x19 inches. Only 95 pieces will be available worldwide, and each has been hand numbered and hand signed by Merrell. Iron Gut Publishing will ship all over the globe.

    Click HERE for additional details and to purchase “Gorn versus Kirk.” And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for new and exclusive First Looks at upcoming Star Trek fine art pieces from Iron Gut Publishing.

