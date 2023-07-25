Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 25, 2017

    Introducing the Klingon Polo Shirt

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Today... is a good day to wear a Klingon polo shirt. And the folks at ThinkGeek.com are ready to help. Their new Klingon polo shirt features a smart-looking embroidered Klingon Empire insignia and three buttons along with banded sleeves, comes in black and is made from 100% cotton pique knit.

    The Klingon polo comes in sizes Small to 3X, is in stock now and costs $29.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase it.

