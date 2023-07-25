Published Nov 20, 2014
Introducing The Intrepid Class Starship
When planning first began for Star Trek Online’s Operation Delta Rising, the Starfleet Corps of Engineers quickly realized that an updated version of the famed Intrepid class would be essential for the mission's success. Most of the advanced technology used in the Pathfinder was first tested on the U.S.S. Voyager, which was completely updated before it departed for the Delta Quadrant. When Admiral Tuvok was satisfied with the ship's performance, work could begin to produce Pathfinders for the fleet.
The Pathfinder Long Range Science Vessel is a Tier 6 version of the Intrepid class science vessel. It features a hybrid Intelligence Bridge Officer seat and comes equipped with an Aero Shuttle Bay universal console. Additionally, it can equip the Long Range Science Vessel Retrofit’s Ablative Generator universal console.
Pathfinder Long Range Science Vessel [T6]
Ship Details
• Minimum Rank: Vice Admiral (50)• Faction: Starfleet• Availability: C-Store• Hull Strength: 31,050 at level 50 and 36,000 at level 60• Shield Modifier: 1.3• Crew: 200• Weapons: 3 Fore, 3 Aft• Device Slots: 3• Base Turn Rate: 12 degrees per second• Impulse Modifier: 0.17• Inertia: 50• Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Intelligence/Engineering, 1 Commander Science, 1 Lieutenant Commander Science, 1 Lieutenant Universal• Console Modifications: 2 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 5 Science• +15 to Auxiliary Subsystems• Subsystem Targeting• Sensor Analysis• Secondary Deflector Slot• Console - Universal - Aero Shuttle Bay• Starship Mastery Package (Science Vessel) o Enhanced Particle Generators (+Exotic Damage) o Advanced Shield Systems (+Shield Hit Points) o Enhanced Restorative Circuits (+Healing) o Reactive Shield Technology (+Shield Regen and Hardness) o Ablative Field Projector
The Pathfinder Long Range Science Vessel comes equipped with an Aero Shuttle Bay universal console, allowing the science vessel to deploy a useful support craft to aid the starship in combat. The Aero Shuttle provides support with offensive science abilities and is equipped with special phaser beam arrays that have a greater chance to knock the target's subsystems offline.
This unique console may be equipped in any console slot on any Long Range Science Vessel variant.
Ablative Field Projector (Starship Trait)After achieving level 5 in your Long Range Science Vessel [T6]’s Starship Mastery, you will unlock the Ablative Field Projector starship trait. While this trait is slotted, your shield healing bridge officer abilities provide a small amount of Temporary Hit Points on the target. This buff stacks up to 3 times.
Equipping multiple consoles from the Long Range Science Vessel Refit, Long Range Science Vessel Retrofit and Long Range Science Vessel [T6] will bestow set bonuses to your starship.
• Advanced Field Stabilizers (2pc) o +Max Shield HP o +Shield Healing
• Aero Shuttle Weapon Upgrade (3pc) o Equipping all 3 pieces of the Long Range Science Vessel set allows your Aero Shuttle to use the Photonic Shockwave Torpedo.
This awesome new science vessel will be available in the C-Store in three packages:
• Long Range Science Vessel [T6]
o Standard single ship
• Intrepid Pack o Includes:
Long Range Science Vessel Refit Long Range Science Vessel Retrofit Long Range Science Vessel [T6] Standard Intrepid Interior Season 7 Voyager Interior
• Long Range Science Vessel [T6] + Voyager Bridge Interiors (LIMITED TIME ONLY!)o Includes:
Long Range Science Vessel [T6] Standard Intrepid Interior Season 7 Voyager Interior
• In addition to these three great options for purchasing the Pathfinder there will also be a $5 discount on every Pathfinder microtransaction from Thursday morning through Monday morning.
Phil “Gorngonzolla” ZeleskiCryptic StudiosLead Systems Designer
