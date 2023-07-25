Introducing The Intrepid Class Starship

When planning first began for Star Trek Online’s Operation Delta Rising, the Starfleet Corps of Engineers quickly realized that an updated version of the famed Intrepid class would be essential for the mission's success. Most of the advanced technology used in the Pathfinder was first tested on the U.S.S. Voyager, which was completely updated before it departed for the Delta Quadrant. When Admiral Tuvok was satisfied with the ship's performance, work could begin to produce Pathfinders for the fleet.

The Pathfinder Long Range Science Vessel is a Tier 6 version of the Intrepid class science vessel. It features a hybrid Intelligence Bridge Officer seat and comes equipped with an Aero Shuttle Bay universal console. Additionally, it can equip the Long Range Science Vessel Retrofit’s Ablative Generator universal console.