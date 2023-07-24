Introducing Cosplay's Thriftiest Trekkie

We sat down with them to discuss their costumes, how to cosplay on a budget, and why the Star Trek fandom matters to them.

StarTrek.com: What was your first contact with Star Trek, and how did you join the fandom?

Kellan: Back in 2009, I went to see the new movie in theaters with a friend for her birthday. I hadn't really been exposed to it before. I knew what it was, I knew who the characters kind of were from a cultural osmosis type perspective, but I really enjoyed the movie and I wanted to know the story behind it. So I started watching The Original Series and kind of went from there.

What does Star Trek mean to you, and what does the Star Trek fandom mean to you?

K: I love the fandom. I love the show because it teaches inclusivity. It teaches about a hopeful future. It shows that all of us have strengths. All of us have a complimentary way to help each other achieve a goal.

How did you first become interested in cosplaying? Who was the first character you cosplayed as?

K: I went to the Star Trek Las Vegas Convention in 2014. It was my first time going. At that time I had only seen The Original Series and the movies. So my first cosplays were Saavik and Dr. McCoy because those were two characters that I really enjoyed at the time.

Your specialty is thrifty cosplays that are affordable for all cosplayers. Why is that so important for cosplayers of all skill levels?

K: I think it's just the art form itself [that] is really intimidating. I feel like cosplay has become a more mainstream, [and is] almost modeling to some degree. Of course there are people that are really talented at sewing these things from scratch and working with so many different materials, but that's not the norm. I wanted to show people that they don't need to be able to do all of those things in order to look great.

What has been your favorite Star Trek cosplay so far?

K: Really the only cosplays I've done are Star Trek, so it's a hard choice. Personally, I really enjoyed doing any kind of Trill cosplay. I think those were my favorites. The one that people like to see most though is generally my Kira costumes. I always have a lot of fun in those.