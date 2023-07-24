Published Jul 20, 2020
Introducing a Fully Functional Star Trek Tricorder
54 years in the making: the Tricorder replica that boldly goes where no other replica has gone before.
After an epic number of requests from Star Trek fans all over the world, The Wand Company can finally confirm that they are developing a fully-functional replica of the Tricorder prop from The Original Series.The Tricorder replica has been developed after years of extensive research, and meticulously designed using 3D scans of the last-remaining screen-used hero prop. Carefully chosen materials and manufacturing processes, accurately matching the prop and its original design intent, ensure that it will be the perfect companion to The Wand Company’s highly accurate Star Trek Phaser and Bluetooth® Communicator prop replicas, at last completing the Landing Party set.
Designed to work just like the fantasy version imagineered in the 1960s, with more than a little help from some 21st century technology, a full-colour LCD displays information stored in the Tricorder along with dynamic data gathered by its sensors and audio recording function. The Wand Company will reveal more details of the Tricorder’s functionality later this year.
With a target retail price of $250 USD, Star Trek fans can now look forward to measuring the environment, scanning radio frequencies, recording audio, impressing their friends, and enjoying the fact that they’ll own perhaps the most sophisticated prop replica ever designed and manufactured.The Tricorder will be available in summer 2021 directly from The Wand Company Shop, the official Star Trek Shop, and other selected terrestrial retailers. If fans want to be the first to hear about product updates and pre-order availability, they should register their interest The Wand Company's website.