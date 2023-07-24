Introducing a Fully Functional Star Trek Tricorder

After an epic number of requests from Star Trek fans all over the world, The Wand Company can finally confirm that they are developing a fully-functional replica of the Tricorder prop from The Original Series.The Tricorder replica has been developed after years of extensive research, and meticulously designed using 3D scans of the last-remaining screen-used hero prop. Carefully chosen materials and manufacturing processes, accurately matching the prop and its original design intent, ensure that it will be the perfect companion to The Wand Company’s highly accurate Star Trek Phaser and Bluetooth® Communicator prop replicas, at last completing the Landing Party set.

Designed to work just like the fantasy version imagineered in the 1960s, with more than a little help from some 21st century technology, a full-colour LCD displays information stored in the Tricorder along with dynamic data gathered by its sensors and audio recording function. The Wand Company will reveal more details of the Tricorder’s functionality later this year.