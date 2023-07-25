Into Darkness Inspires New Stamped Jewelry

The Star Trek Shop is celebrating the upcoming release of Star Trek Into Darkness with the introduction of five new pieces of stamped jewelry created by Udi Behr, the renowned Israeli paratrooper turned award-winning designer. The quintet of new pieces – each stamped “May 2013” -- includes a Starfleet Symbol Pendant, Starfleet Symbol Bracelet, Vertical Starfleet Pin, Starfleet Symbol Trekkie Pendant and Starfleet Pin. All of the products are made of stainless steel, while the two pins are made of stainless steel and iron phosphate. Each piece costs $38.00.

"Working for an iconic brand as Star Trek is an honor by itself," Behr told StarTrek.com. "And with the upcoming release of Star Trek Into Darkness, I was excited to design and develop these new styles in celebration of the movie.”

