INTERVIEW: Wiseman Talks Tilly, Finale & More

It's been such a blast. They're all really lovely human beings and also really incredible actors who are very well seasoned. So, it's been great and, selfishly, I get to learn a lot just from watching them and watching the way that they work. It's been great as an actor and as a continuing student of actors. As far the characters, Michael is both Tilly's very good friend and mentor, so that's been really cool, having someone to look up to, I think. And, having someone so close who can kind of show her the ropes has been really useful for Tilly. I think Tilly has also been making mentors everywhere she can find them. You know? Stamets is kind of an unwilling mentor who is now including her more and more in working on the spore drive. Saru and Tilly were trying to work things out together when the ship was stuck in the Mirror Universe, so she's been able to impress him with what she's able to do and her understanding of the spore drive. Hopefully, he can help her move along whatever command training path she wants to pursue.

You and Mary Chieffo haven’t had a lot to do yet together on the show, but heading into this experience, how helpful was it to at least have someone there you knew, since you’d known each other from your time at Juilliard?