INTERVIEW: Voyager's Doctor Chaotica, Martin Rayner

What do you recall of the costume and the fact that your scenes were shot in color but aired in black and white?They were shot in color so they could be made into sepia. I have a color photograph of me on the throne in my full outfit. It's really beautiful. But it looks fantastic in the sepia effect. The make-up, I didn't even know what that was going to be until I sat in the chair and they took, I guess, a couple of hours to do it. What I liked about it was that it was still nicely me. I wasn’t completely covered over by makeup. So, that was my ego that I felt, but I thought, “People still know it's me.” They had all this new technology with air brushing, and it was pretty fascinating to watch them do it.Just as you didn't know Chaotica would recur, can we assume you didn’t know “Shattered” would be your last time in the role?