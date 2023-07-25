INTERVIEW: Voyager Guest Star Titus Welliver

How did you land your role on Voyager?

WELLIVER: Brannon Braga had been writing on that show, and he’d been a friend of mine. He said, “Would you like to come and do Voyager?” I said, “Of course.” I mean, what actor doesn’t want to get on the bridge of a Star Trek ship? Less than a month later I got a call saying that Brannon had written this really cool season finale/season opener arc for me to play second in command to this sort of Ahab-esque captain. I said, “Sign me up.” It really dawned on me when I went in for my costuming fitting and they put the costume on me. I was looking at piles of Klingon costumes all around me. I really can’t explain it. It just gave me a chill.

And then getting on the bridge?

WELLIVER: That was interesting. Although a lot of the instrumentation on the bridge is practical, as far as there’s writing and it’s illuminated and all that stuff, they typically put the graphics in after the fact. But just to be there on those sets, on that bridge, it was amazing. And it was just such a great group of actors.

You spent a lot of time on that episode with fellow guest star John Savage. What do you remember of Savage?

WELLIVER: I was Burke and John Savage was my captain. Savage was lovely and, on some level, he’d really, really inspired me. I saw him do American Buffalo on Broadway when I was a kid. It was him with him, Robert Duvall and Ken McMillan. I remember just being blown away. It was the first play I’d seen that had profanity, but the experience of it was that it wasn’t a musical. There was a real kind of voyeurism to it, which was a testament to their performances. I told that to John that the first time I met him on the set of Voyager. He laughed and said, “Aaaah, that was a long time ago,” but for me it was a privilege to work with him.

Did you watch the episodes with your family and friends when it premiered?

WELLIVER: I did. My eldest child at that point was only a couple of months old, actually, but I watched it with a couple of my buddies. We were serious fans of The Original Series. So that was a big thing. They were a little bit jealous that I got the opportunity to don the costume and get out there and shoot it out and, ultimately, get mummified. It was interesting to have shot it and then see everything that happens in post-production. But, shooting it, you didn’t have to use your imagination that much because the sets were so detailed. So doing Star Trek was a dream realized from my childhood, because I’d watched Star Trek as a kid religiously. I can even admit to the fact that I have a fully operational phaser and med kit in my toy collection.

Toy collection?

WELLIVER: I have some Star Trek stuff and I have a Han Solo blaster from Master Replicas, and the Jango Fett blaster. I was a toy collector for a few years, so… There you go; that’s the first time I’ve ever gone public with that information. I’m way out of the closet with Star Trek and Star Wars. I have a pretty formidable collection, I have to say.