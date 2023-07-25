INTERVIEW: Trek's Moriarty, Daniel Davis

Your career spans more than 40 years. You’ve done theater, film, TV, voiceovers and more. What are some of things you’ve done that you’re personally proudest of?

DAVIS: On the stage I have had the great opportunity of playing Hamlet on a couple of occasions. When I was a young actor that’s what all young actors aspired to, and I was very lucky to have more than one shot at it, including one production in California back in the 1970s. I also did a production of Moliere’s comedy The Misanthrope which was directed by Garland Wright and opened his tenure at the Guthrie Theater back in the 80s. That was a stunning production for me. For television, it would have to be The Nanny, which was the longest-running project I’ve been involved with on television. We did six seasons. I can’t discount the Star Trek episodes because they bring me more recognition and attention when I travel, still, to this day, than anything else. So those two episodes are on my list. And, film-wise, I haven’t had that many great film roles, but an experience I had that I was thrilled to be a part of was The Hunt for Red October. I got to spend three days on the U.S.S. Enterprise off the coast of Southern California, sort of going in a circle as we filmed a large segment of that movie on the deck of the ship. We got to do a trap landing on the deck and a catapult takeoff, which very few civilians get to do. That was very exciting to me. So I guess those are the highlights that come right off the top of my head.

What’s on your agenda these days, work-wise?

DAVIS: I moved back to New York about four and a half years ago because I really wanted to get back to my theatrical roots. So I’ve been mostly theater for all that time. This past season I was in two off-Broadway productions, one of August Strindberg’s The Dance of Death and also Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet at the Classic Stage Company. Then, a friend of mine has a conservatory in Manhattan, a two-year program. His name is Tom Todoroff, and he invited me to come and teach his second-year class, an acting and Shakespeare intensive. I’d been asked to teach before, but I never quite believed or wasn’t quite sure that was something I could do. But I decided to take the plunge and I had a fantastic time. The students taught me as much as I taught them, and I began to figure out, by teaching and talking to them, what I should be trying to impart. I had such a good time that they’ve asked me to come back next year, in the fall, and do another intensive with the next second-year class. So, I haven’t given up acting, but teaching is something I’m really starting to enjoy.

I really haven’t been pursuing very much in the way of television and film in the last years since The Nanny because it’s been so hard for me to break out of that English butler mold, which is so strange for me because I’m originally from Arkansas and I ended up playing all these British parts all the time. That’s very strange. I’d love to get to get back into television and film, especially sci-fi, which is my favorite. I think classically trained actors have such a great shot when they’re doing sci-fi because it always seems like such a heightened world, and that’s certainly the world I come from theatrically. I’d love to get back into it, but you just sort of have to wait your turn in this business.