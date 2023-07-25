INTERVIEW: Trek's K'Ehleyr & More, Suzie Plakson, Part 2

Do you have any shows or movies or music in the works?PLAKSON: Some music is beginning to come together. I’ve got to find a guitarist who can help me out. There is another How I Met Your Mother (episode) on the way. I’ll be back playing the mad Judy Eriksen, which I love to do. I haven’t heard anything further from them about doing more. It’s the last season, so I hope I get to come back one more time.