Published Aug 7, 2013
INTERVIEW: Trek's K'Ehleyr & More, Suzie Plakson, Part 1
INTERVIEW: Trek's K'Ehleyr & More, Suzie Plakson, Part 1
Beauty and the Beast, Murphy Brown, Judging Amy
Bones
Love & War
Dinosaurs, Mad About You
How I Met Your Mother
My Stepmother Is An Alien, Disclosure
Red Eye
Star Trek
How excited are you about Creation’s Official Star Trek Convention?
PLAKSON:
Tell us about the makeup session you’ll be doing with John Paladin…
PLAKSON:
Go all the way back. How did you land your first Trek role as the Vulcan doctor, Selar, in "The Schizoid Man" episode of TNG?
PLAKSON:
What do you remember of that first experience?
PLAKSON:
Trek
TNG
How did K’Ehleyr come about for "The Emissary" and "Reunion"? Did Junie Lowry call and say, “We have a couple of episodes for you as a Klingon?”
PLAKSON:
One popular photo of K’Ehleyr depicts her smiling. Some people forget that she’s half-human…
PLAKSON:
People probably also mention B’Elanna Torres was half-Klingon and half-human, and that she very rarely smiled…
PLAKSON: