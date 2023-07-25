INTERVIEW: Stewart Moss, Two-Time Original Series Guest Star

You just published your memoir, My Trek. What made now the time for an autobiography? And what's the story you wanted to tell?

MOSS: Now is the time because I turned 77 a little over a month ago, on Thanksgiving Day, and so far no male in my family has lived longer than that. My thinking is now or never. Basically, I wanted to leave a footprint as deep or shallow as it may or may not be. I’ve had a varied and interesting life shared with an exceptional woman and I believed my story would make a book worth reading. It’s a story about making a living in show business on both coasts during the Sixties into the Nineties, and what that entailed regarding any and all aspects of life: relationships, sex, career.

How easily did all the anecdotes come back to you? What kind of research -- talking to old friends. filmmakers, producers, etc., looking at scripts and reviews, watching old episodes/movies -- did you do?

MOSS: The Internet made writing my book a lot easier than when I first started writing with a typewriter and Whiteout. Now I have Word, a Dictionary/Thesaurus program and Google. IMDB lists my filmography in chronological order with details about who directed, the cast and in some cases a story synopsis, all of which brought back detailed memories. And I have clippings on file, theater programs, photos etc. -- a good deal to work with. Writing the book was a sweet and sour experience, a reliving of my life.