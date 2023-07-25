Interview: Sci-Fi Veteran And Voyager Guest Star, Tony Amendola

What do you remember of the experience doing the episode?

AMENDOLA: The Voyager cast was like a Greek acting company. We could have been doing The Curse of Oedipus on that set. When I think about it now there are scenic elements of the show that remind me of that set. I got a chance to work with John Schuck, and we kept cracking up because of the prosthetics we had on our foreheads. And I loved the premise of the episode, which was, “Let’s keep everyone busy with fear and the arts, and they won’t go off to war.” So it was odd, but fun. I really wish we had a week to rehearse and then go in and do the episode, but you make do and become fast friends with the people around you, and Mike Vejar was great.

Did you know Schuck or your other chorus member, Jack Axelrod, before doing the episode?

AMENDOLA: No. We had many mutual friends, John and I, because he came up through ACT and many other theater companies. So I knew the name very well. And he did not disappoint to work with; serious when the cameras rolled, but just a joy and lots of laughs when they weren’t rolling. Jack, since then I’ve seen him in plays around town and run into him at auditions, but I did not know him before doing the episode.

Strange observation, but are we right in saying it’s one of the rare times you’ve shot something where you were actually clean-shaven?

AMENDOLA: (Laughs). Yes! Normally I do wear some sort of facial hair… a mustache, a beard, a goatee, mutton chops, something. And I shaved for that one. I’m actually grateful to do that for work.

You’ve been with The Antaeus Company from the beginning, right?

AMENDOLA: Yes. I was one of the founding members. An old friend of mine, it was sort of his brainchild. So when the first meeting occurred, I was one of the people there. It was just a way for actors who grew up in the theater to still stay connected to the theater even as they’re in a different stage of their career, i.e., they need to pay a mortgage or support a family, so they’re doing television and movies. We’re 21st century actors now, and so you have to make your peace with television and film. I have friends who ask why I do theater, because it doesn’t pay anything, and the work sort of just disappears. Someone had a great quote about theater, which is that it’s sculpture in ice, because it only happens that night for that group of people, and then it’s gone. And the theater people I know ask why I do television and film because it’s this and that, and not as satisfying. There’s truth on both sides, but I think you have to give it a shot, and I’m lucky enough to be able to afford to do theater.

What excites you most about The Curse of Oedipus as a production and Creon as a character?

AMENDOLA: Any time you go after the Greeks, it’s a big catch. It’s not an easy thing. It’s sort of the granddaddy of everything we do. One of the reasons I love being an actor is that there’s a direct lineage that you can trace back 2,500 years to some poor schmo trying to figure out how to play Creon. And generally the shows about the Greeks are what it’s about to be a human being, where your allegiance lies. Should it be to the family? Should it to be law and order or to justice? Those poles between the family and the city are very, very crucial to Greek drama and to how we live our lives today, I think. And Creon, it’s a big arc. He’s a man who starts out being a kind of bureaucrat and an enabler. He eventually gains power and realizes he’s been corrupted by it. He ends up being a sort of quasi-tyrant, but there is a realization that there is a cost for that.