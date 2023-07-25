INTERVIEW: Next Gen Guest & Sci-Fi Favorite, Matt Frewer

Here’s the truth: When you think of Matt Frewer, the first things that come to mind are Max Headroom, Watchmen, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Eureka and, these days, Falling Skies and Orphan Black. But, sure enough, he made a single – and memorable – appearance in the Star Trek universe, guest starring as the awesomely moniker-ed Berlinghoff Rasmussen, a time-traveling thief, in the Next Generation episode “A Matter of Time.” The generally comedic episode aired during TNG’s fifth season, way back in 1991, but it may as well as have been yesterday for the many fans who sat in on Frewer’s panel or greeted him at his table in the dealers’ room during Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Frewer enthusiastically shook hands, posed for pictures and signed photos of himself from his many genre outings; in fact, it seemed to be a dead heat between Star Trek and Max Headroom for most-frequently signed photos. During a rare lull in his line, Frewer took a few minutes to chat with StarTrek.com about his Trek experience and current projects. Here’s what he had to say:

Let’s start with the present. What are you working on these days?

FREWER: Well, let’s see. I’m about to go back to work on Orphan Black. My character is this corporate psychopath, somebody who will do anything and screw anyone over to get what he needs. He has zero empathy for anyone and sees everyone as a possible experiment in his petri dish. Tatiana Maslany is fantastic and the show is doing great on BBC America. I’m also doing a show (Witches of East End, debuting in October on Lifetime) with Julia Ormond. It’s a show about witches and I’m a vampire in that. And I may possibly be doing a Max Headroom reboot. So we’ve got our fingers crossed that that will happen.

Would the Max Headroom reboot be a one-off movie, a series, or something else?

FREWER: I don’t know. I think it would be a limited series. It’s not taken shape yet. It’s very early days. We’re still talking. Hopefully it’ll transpire.

We really enjoyed your work on Falling Skies. How did that experience rate for you? You didn’t last very long…

FREWER: It was a lot of fun. They have great cast. I thought I had a premature demise, but every time I’m killed off I think I’ve had a premature demise. I’ll probably say that when I have a real demise. “This is premature.”

You’re pretty much the Michael Caine of television these days, the go-to-character actor. Can we assume you enjoy that status?

FREWER: Thank you very much for saying that. And, yes, absolutely, I enjoy it. I always thought the idea was that when you’re on your deathbed you could say you’d done lots of interesting things rather than you have a very expensive lining for your coffin. I would much rather do lots of different things and not be pigeonholed. I’ve always had a real phobia of being pigeonholed and being perceived as only able to do one thing.

How close did you come to being pigeonholed as Max Headroom?

FREWER: I don’t think it was that close because it was balanced out by the Edison Carter character, who was deeply serious. I wanted to make Edison much different from Max, and that was the joy of doing that show, that you got to see a guy and his doppelganger. In essence, it was a guy talking to himself and working that out, which is really what we all do in life anyway. So it was a pretty neat opportunity.