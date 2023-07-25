INTERVIEW: Joel Harlow on New Star Trek Beyond Makeup Book

How were you presented with the idea of doing the book?

I took more photos on Beyond than any other film prior to it. Behind the scenes, character studies, detail sculpture photos, set shots... a true visual treasure trove. I believe that I was speaking to Joe about just how extensive the photo documentation had been, which is what prompted him to ask if I had any desire to do a book featuring our work on the film. I, of course, loved the idea. Too often, on a film, there is so much that is created that never gets a chance in the spotlight... and this is that spotlight for all of the artists and technicians that spent countless hours bringing to life each of our alien characters.

What was the collaborative process between you and Joe Nazzaro?

Joe and I have done many interviews over the years so, as I suspected, the process was an easy one... a long one for sure, but very easy. I knew the extent of the photos that I had archived over the pre-production, shoot and post-production of the film, but I’m not sure Joe knew how much there would be to sort through. We had the idea of opening up the text to some of the lead artists on the film, which was a great idea, I think. It’s always nice to get the perspective of the artists directly responsible for a specific character or technique.