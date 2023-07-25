INTERVIEW: Jeff Russo Talks Discovery Soundtrack

How much of a fan are you of previous Trek shows and movies, and their music?

I started as a kid. I watched TOS in syndication on the local channel in New York. And I really got into it. But it wasn't until I was a teenager, when I got into TNG, that I really became a hardcore Star Trek fan. I’d already been watching the movies. I became a huge Star Trek fan not after The Motion Picture, of which the music is spectacular, obviously, but it was The Wrath of Khan that really drew me in. And that was partly because it was a movie based on a TOS episode. It told the continuing part of that story, and that was really interesting to me. Also, I think that might be my favorite score of all the movies. I sort of go back and forth. That's a question people ask all the time… What's your favorite music from Star Trek? I tend to always end up back at Wrath of Khan. James Horner's score for that movie was really, really well done, really spectacular. But obviously TMP is also spectacular.

How did you land the gig as Discovery’s composer, and were there auditions, as there'd be for an actor? How does that typically work on a show and movie?

It differs for every project. In the case of this one, I happened to have a conversation with one of the producers in a completely out-of-context situation. That person was like, "Would you even be interested in doing music for Star Trek?" I was like, "You've got to be kidding me. I was a huge fan as a kid. It's a super-big deal to me." She said, "Why don't you come in and meet the rest of the producers and we'll talk about it." I met with Aaron and Gretchen. We talked about what I thought, my ideas for the show or for a show, in general. I had read a script at that point. They told me what they were looking for, and what they wanted to do with music. In the end, the conversation went to a place where we all were talking about the same things.

I didn't end up writing a demo, but it was all about the context of the conversations we were having about what we thought the music should be. And, obviously, they had known my work from some of the previous projects I've done. We talked about how that might affect what I'm doing. We were in agreement with what that music might be. And they decided that I was the right guy.