INTERVIEW: Frequent Trek Guest Clint Howard, Part 1

The Hollywood Show, which you’ll be at this weekend, is not a Star Trek convention, but rather very specifically an autograph show. So, what photos do you most often wind up signing?

HOWARD: Oh, definitely Star Trek. That’s a go-to collectible. Most people want a shot from “The Corbomite Maneuver,” but the real Star Trek aficionados also want shots from Deep Space Nine and Enterprise. They go a little deeper, the Star Trek fans. It really depends on the temperature of the audience, but in terms of pictures people want me to sign for them it’s Star Trek, Gentle Ben, Winnie the Pooh -- there are people who just love Winnie the Pooh (for which Howard voiced Roo) – and it’s also The Andy Griffith Show.

Going back in time and speaking specifically about “The Corbomite Maneuver,” how surreal is it to you that people still care so much about one guest appearance you shot 47 years ago, in the heyday of the Beatles?

HOWARD: (Laughs) Thank you for crafting a question that includes me in the company of the Beatles. I appreciate that. That’s a good one. You made my morning. It was surprising. At the beginning, when Star Trek started to have legs, it was really surprising. I’ve never actually been a big sci-fi guy, and although I was really happy to be on the show – because of the cool devices and because the “Beam me up, Scotty” and all that stuff was fascinating to me – it was just another job. The fact that has stayed in the public’s consciousness for such a long period of time, it just goes back to my theory that you cannot take this business too seriously.

You were a child, seven years old, when you did the episode. What do you remember of the shoot?

HOWARD: I remember getting the skullcap put on. They’d asked me if I wanted to shave my head, and at that time I was going to a public school in Burbank and I said, “No, thanks.” I’ve got pictures of the makeup guy, stills of them putting the piece on me. I remember vividly putting on the skullcap. More than anything, I remember preparing for the job. My dad has always been about preparation. So, as a young actor, I always went in being very prepared. They were originally going to use my voice, but they ended up using a synthesizer. That was brand-new thing, a synthesizer. Anyway, I had to learn the scene and, for a little guy like me at that time, it was a mouthful. So I remember all my preparation. Then, I remember being on the bridge. I made sure my dad took a picture of me standing there, and sitting in the captain’s chair. Everyone was real friendly. But the experience of shooting it, that was like doing any other scene. You have your lines and you do it and the next thing you know you’re done.