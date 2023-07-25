INTERVIEW: Emmy Winning VFX Artist Ronald B. Moore, Pt. 1

For those who don’t actually know, give us a sense of your assorted responsibilities on Star Trek.

MOORE: My first job was organizing the main title elements and helping Rob Legato composite them. Then I worked as a visual effects coordinator. It was my job to keep on top of every episode and all the shots there were in each and where all the pieces we needed to complete the show were located. It was a bit cumbersome at the beginning, but I created what became our prayer books where we kept all this information. It really helped, so we could spend our time creating shots rather than looking for stuff. Before long, I moved up to visual effects supervisor. Now, I had a coordinator and together we were responsible for all the effects work in every other episode. We had broken up into two teams, as it was nearly impossible for Rob Legato, Gary Hutzel and I to do all the shows. Dan Curry joined us and that made a big difference. As supervisor, I was responsible for breaking down a show and creating a list of the effects shots, and for discussing the shots with the director and producers and coming up with techniques and costs. When they were shooting visual effects shots on set we needed to be there to ensure we had all we needed. We had to create the exterior space shots at first using motion control and models, and later using computer generated imaging. Finally, we needed to complete all the shots and present them to the producers.

We’re going to name check some of your Trek credits. Take us through your memories of working on them… the challenges, anecdotes, high points. Star Trek V…

MOORE: Dan Curry and I worked a little on this movie. It was interesting because Bill Shatner was directing. We did some shots early in the production having to do with selling property on Nimbus Three. Our shots only showed up on a monitor in a bar on Nimbus Three. Other than that we were not involved. It was funny that we finished the shots we were doing and then started the season of TNG. When we finished the season, we went to a cast and crew screening of Star Trek V. While they did the movie, we completed an entire season of the TV show. Probably for about the same money.

The Next Generation

MOORE: When I started working on Next Gen, after seeing some footage, I didn’t think it was going to work. Shows what I know. The first episodes seemed to be reworking The Original Series shows. But they got it together and it became one of the best of the Star Trek shows. It was really cool to be able to work with Gene Roddenberry. He was a very special person and I am honored to have known him. This was a very special time for us. The show was very popular and people wanted to work on it and companies wanted us to use their equipment when we were compositing. It was amazing. We were doing the effects electronically and Star Trek was one of the first shows to do that. We were really at the forefront. I look at the shots from the show today and am amazed at what we got away with, but it was a different time and we were really pushing the envelope at the time. My favorite episode was “Identity Crisis.” Here the blind officer goes after the invisible enemy. How cool is that? The effects were complex, but that just makes it more fun for me.