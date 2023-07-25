INTERVIEW: Emmy Winning VFX Artist Ronald B. Moore, Pt. 2

You started on a bit late on Voyager due to your work on Generations…

MOORE: It is a little harder to come into a show late. If you work on a pilot, you get to know everyone and develop a working relationship. If you come in after that you are the new guy. Even though I had been working for over 7 years on Star Trek, I was suddenly a new guy and it took a bit of work to establish myself. Most of the crew had been on the show from the start, so that helped a lot. During Voyager we were moving away from models and motion control to creating the shots on computers. It was an interesting time. Computers really helped us because shooting models with motion control was very time-consuming – rewarding, but it made it hard to keep on schedule. Dan Curry and I really loved the look of models and were not that impressed with CG at the level we had to work with. David Stipes was another supervisor, and he felt the opposite. Well, he kept at it and finally showed us that it could be made to work. There are advantages to both models and CG. Like anything, there are compromises, but CG kept getting better and is still getting better today.

One night, we were working late on the set on the Astrometrics set. The last shot was a visual effect of the large screen. When they got to the shot, the plan was to set up the blue screen, which was going to take an hour or so. It was late and everyone wanted to go home. I talked to the director and assistant director, and came up with a plan that meant that moving things just a little I could let them shoot without setting up the screen. The assistant director made an announcement that thanks to me we could finish up quickly and get out of there. I hear the voice of Jeri Ryan above all the noise saying “I love you Ron Moore!” How can you not love a night like that?

Enterprise

MOORE: Enterprise was very special. The cast and crew for some reason, probably because of Scott Bakula, just got along wonderfully and it was always a fun set to be working on. Even when the conditions sucked. It was sad that it only lasted 4 years. I think the show was starting to come together in season four and could have done some really great shows if it had run as long as the others. I regret that it didn’t do seven years. On the final day of shooting ,it was a really strange place to be. We were all just hanging around trying to say goodbye to people we worked with for years. It was a sad day.

You were there for all 18 years of the modern Trek TV era. Only a handful of staffers can make that claim. How honored are you to be among them?

MOORE: Being one of the 18-year crew is very special. There is a photo of all of us that were there for all 18. It is indeed a small group. What a fabulous thing to have been a part of. I am honored beyond words.

You started to touch on this, but how did the VFX game change over those 18 years? What could you do by the end of Enterprise that you could not have done at the start of The Next Generation?

MOORE: I like to think that for television, we were pushing the envelope. We started out finishing on two-inch video tape and ended up finishing completely in HD digital. We started out shooting all shows and models on film. We ended up capturing images electronically. When we started, there were many limitations to what we could do in the time we had and with the money we had. By the end of Enterprise we could do almost anything with the only limitation being the budget. So to answer, almost everything we did on Enterprise would have been nearly impossible when we started TNG.

Is there one effect, one scene, one moment that you’re absolutely proudest of? You mentioned “Identity Crisis” earlier on…

MOORE: I loved “Identity Crisis.” There is a scene where Geordi is on the holodeck and removing holographic crewmen one at a time to reveal an alien. This was a complex shot that took a lot of time to get set up right. I enjoyed the work even though it took almost all night! It was a sequence where I had to be involved in almost every shot, and I believe it came out great. It would be much easier today but I would not trade it for the world.