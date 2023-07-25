INTERVIEW: DS9 & Voyager Guest Star, Deborah May

You were on The Walking Dead earlier this year. How did you enjoy that experience? And what’s your interaction been like so far with that show’s fandom?

I have enjoyed the experience very much. I liked my character and her strengths, inner and outer. The regular cast is a delight to be with, kind and open and helpful. As to fandom, I have received some fan mail; amazing as it would seem. Interestingly enough, much of what I get, comes from Poland, Germany and Sweden.

Go back to DS9. How did you land your role as Haneek in “Sanctuary”?

My role on DS9 was achieved the old-fashioned way. I auditioned and got it! I especially liked that this character. Haneek was a laboring farmer. She was strong, resolute, not sentimental in any way. She established her position among her people by being all those things. Hers was a great narrative.

Haneek was so striking, from the skin tone to the hair and costume. What do you recall of achieving her look?

The look of the hair and skin was most interestingly achieved. If memory serves, I was in makeup for over two hours every morning. Three wigs and layers of latex and gravel and cardboard, I think, created that shedding quality. Removing it was no easy or short process. One had to stand in the shower for at least 15 minutes until a "bubble" of water formed under the makeup. Then, it was slowly peeled away from forehead to neck. Not fun for those subject to feeling claustrophobia.

How did you enjoy working with Nana Visitor and the DS9 regulars?

I loved working with all the actors, but especially with Nana. She's a superb actress, bright and witty. Fun to work with.